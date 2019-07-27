Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Declined While Navellier & Associates Has Trimmed Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Decreased Holding

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 11,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc. Class A by 45,827 shares to 68,188 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,687 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $23.32 million activity. On Monday, February 4 GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 28,152 shares. $229,014 worth of stock was sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

