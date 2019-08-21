Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose While Healthcor Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $23.55 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Boosted Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 33,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 31,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 456,412 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85M, down from 176,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $501.15. About 282,959 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Inc holds 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 38 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt stated it has 728 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nicholas Inv Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.58% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Karp Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 4,465 shares. Advisors Asset reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Highland Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 15,714 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 42 were reported by City. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,669 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 20,725 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.04% stake.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 694,709 shares to 891,990 shares, valued at $111.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 53.09 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Company reported 41,797 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust owns 260,742 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Alleghany De accumulated 447,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 293,309 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 13,725 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Btim Corporation stated it has 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) owns 6,409 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.41% or 75,647 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 2,740 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 170 were reported by Hillsdale Management. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stratos Wealth invested in 0.27% or 22,130 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,258 shares to 36,274 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,793 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).