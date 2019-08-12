Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted Its Stake; Focused Investors Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 8.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 7,214 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 3,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $509.88. About 321,515 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,176 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 144,809 shares. Allstate holds 253,087 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 41,898 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 609,931 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Centurylink Invest Communication owns 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,624 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank reported 198,150 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pitcairn owns 38,008 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ing Groep Nv has 2.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, First Savings Bank Sioux Falls has 2.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $139.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,860 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Trillium Asset Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 485 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 42,584 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Delaware accumulated 15,714 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.07% or 113,312 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Lc invested in 1,273 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12,879 were accumulated by Riverpark Capital Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 6,000 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bokf Na reported 0.11% stake. 540 were reported by Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp. Evercore Wealth Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 397 shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 150 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,917 shares.

