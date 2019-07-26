Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Declined While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $373,350 Its Position; Exxon (XOM) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $928,320

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 3.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $527.05. About 270,077 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,417 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment. Benedict Fin Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 48,237 shares stake. Renaissance Inv Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 29,159 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 900,266 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.43% or 434,734 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 16,401 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gru stated it has 14.71M shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust reported 11,506 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Centurylink Invest Management reported 47,970 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc stated it has 75,206 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Hldgs Gp invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Bankshares Tx reported 4,964 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ironwood Counsel Ltd stated it has 1,860 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 7,091 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.25% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,247 are held by Virtu Fincl Lc. Carroll Fincl owns 321 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 30 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 760 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Management Equity Research has invested 0.67% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wms Prtnrs Llc owns 646 shares. Private Tru Na reported 758 shares. 2.32 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Moreover, Churchill Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,000 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32,310 shares to 199,950 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $23.32 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652 on Friday, February 15. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014.