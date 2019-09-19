Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Raised by 1St Source Bank; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Hollysys Automation Technologies LTD (HOLI) Stake by $946,800 as Market Valuation Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 409,811 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 357,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 196,689 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company's stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $532.55. About 207,335 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "What's in Store for Cooper Companies (COO) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 8.41 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 363,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.61% or 85,810 shares. Optimum Invest stated it has 79 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 1.69% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,535 shares. Roundview Lc has invested 0.3% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 105,328 were reported by Royal London Asset. Stonebridge Cap Advisors invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wendell David Assocs Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Qs Investors Ltd holds 4,918 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 26,288 shares.

