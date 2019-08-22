Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Increased by Sandler Capital Management; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Its Position by $2.38 Million

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 30,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,908 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 35.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc (Call) by 55,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

