Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Held by Stephens Investment Management Group Llc; Xylem (XYL) Shares Declined While Water Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.28 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 81,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.63 million, up from 80,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $493.52. About 222,228 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 97,760 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 640 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested in 0.41% or 156,576 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 11,575 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,151 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 280,134 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Communication Limited Liability reported 20,543 shares stake. Tci Wealth accumulated 81 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.05% or 25,053 shares in its portfolio. 34,071 were reported by Norinchukin National Bank The. Federated Investors Pa owns 109,702 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 134,977 were reported by Los Angeles Cap & Equity. 3,655 are held by Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 48,293 shares to 346,060 shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 202,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,769 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PRA Health (PRAH) Q2 Earnings Beat, EPS Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.