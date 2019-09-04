Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Held by Calamos Advisors Llc; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lifted Holding in Illumina (ILMN)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 56,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28M, up from 45,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $495.65. About 344,137 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 244,969 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.11 million, up from 170,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.73. About 1.01M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 3,415 shares to 59,272 shares, valued at $62.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,970 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 32,612 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 14,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,097 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.