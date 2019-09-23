Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Held by 1St Source Bank; Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Holding Maintained by Greenlight Capital Inc

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $531.97. About 144,068 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 38,925 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 680,009 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $181.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 421,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,446 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.