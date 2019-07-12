Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Has Increased by Ithaka Group Llc; As Seaboard (SEB) Valuation Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $428,700

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $43.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4005.99. About 452 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $536. About 371,654 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 82,161 shares to 163,800 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) by 34,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund.

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Other Than Retail – Investorplace.com” on November 22, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Seaboard Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe Mimran to Acquire its Flour Milling Assets – PR Newswire” published on September 18, 2017 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 27, 2015.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $45.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,477 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical: ISRG Stock Dips on Q4 Profit Miss, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: UFO, FINX, FIVE and ISRG – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 458 shares. MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 107 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.3% stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,569 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn invested in 3.67% or 366,928 shares. Atika Management Ltd Liability holds 2.09% or 18,000 shares. Impact Advsr Llc invested in 0.76% or 3,654 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks owns 6,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,163 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.68% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 195 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Co holds 1,669 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 212 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 80,652 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).