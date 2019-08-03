Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose While Kames Capital Plc Has Raised by $2.59 Million Its Position; Walmart (WMT) Holding Has Boosted by Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 387.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 53,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 13,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 132,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.36M, up from 127,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP invested in 49,644 shares. Factory Mutual Ins reported 673,792 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,831 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 2,433 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 6,277 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cleararc Inc holds 0.4% or 21,896 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Management reported 14,648 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 372,279 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,690 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 83,770 shares. 35,155 were accumulated by Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 4,504 shares in its portfolio.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 791 shares to 4,173 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 25,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,651 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 17,691 shares to 280,529 shares, valued at $84.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 62,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,460 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.44 million activity. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of stock.

