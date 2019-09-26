Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose While Cim Has Trimmed Holding by $389,856; Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $821,576 as Valuation Declined

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 6,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 85,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 2.25M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 19,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $545.01. About 795,650 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors Cabot reported 505 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sumitomo Life Ins Co accumulated 1,080 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 48,749 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 45 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 2,000 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Horseman Mngmt Ltd reported 2,200 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Co has 3,038 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Driehaus Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares to 4,244 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.73 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gru Inc holds 0.12% or 223,132 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 90,973 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cobblestone Cap Lc New York stated it has 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lvw Lc accumulated 1,556 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 13,032 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder owns 10,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 108,766 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 65,998 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sage Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 2.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bell Bank holds 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,627 shares. Weatherly Asset LP invested in 0.28% or 10,171 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.