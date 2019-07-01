Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Declined While Scott & Selber Lowered Position by $2.42 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lifted Its Position by $9.05 Million as Shares Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 754,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.65 million, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 22.57 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $528.88. About 214,411 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,016 shares to 300,506 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,720 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.29 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

