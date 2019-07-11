Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Declined While Sandler Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.53 Million; Greatmark Investment Partners Increased Stake in Whirlpool Com (WHR)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $534.64. About 263,543 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 242,883 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was made by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15.

