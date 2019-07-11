Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Boosted by Finemark National Bank & Trust; 10-15 Associates Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $322,788 as Stock Value Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 5,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 151,332 shares. Nbt National Bank N A holds 0.14% or 6,820 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.05% or 290,762 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 2,319 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 102,544 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,002 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co owns 83 shares. Fjarde Ap has 258,686 shares. Hollencrest Management holds 5.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 361,144 shares. Scopus Asset LP reported 0.49% stake. Dana Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,797 shares. 5,368 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp. Kwmg holds 0% or 5 shares. Community Tru Inv Com accumulated 6,671 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.10M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares to 6,255 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,567 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.33% or 71,968 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.09% or 1,175 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 888 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset accumulated 1,684 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,275 are held by Welch Forbes Ltd. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi stated it has 45 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.24% or 163,996 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP has 0.58% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 11,346 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust reported 0.23% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,830 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,273 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs invested in 6,440 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, February 15. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65M. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 18,254 shares to 369,535 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,623 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).