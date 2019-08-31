Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Westwood Management Has Increased Its Position; Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $5.91 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 3,697 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 286,606 shares. 114,490 were accumulated by Sei Investments Comm. Parnassus Ca invested in 0.78% or 1.10M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.08% or 45,111 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kames Cap Public Ltd Company holds 34,438 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Blume Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Carroll Assoc invested in 11 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,011 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 3,800 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 29,948 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

