Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Westwood Management Boosted Stake by $1.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Raised by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co reported 24,800 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 12,917 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr LP invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 249,228 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 191 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management owns 59,798 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.39% or 15,986 shares. Prelude Management Limited stated it has 1,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 40,265 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 1.74M shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 1,160 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability invested in 2.58% or 19,683 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 2,243 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.13 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17,275 shares to 69,970 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,701 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Glaukos (GKOS) Q2 Loss Wider Than Estimates, ’19 View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allscripts’ (MDRX) Veradigm Collaborates With Komodo Health – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Waddell And Reed reported 497,782 shares stake. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 335 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Girard Prtnrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 422 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc reported 750 shares. Moreover, Atika Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested in 0.06% or 6,125 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Advsrs LP invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 1,343 shares. 5,545 are owned by Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department.