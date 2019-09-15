Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 2,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 90,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.65 million, down from 93,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 328,599 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.80M for 26.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,070 shares to 8,537 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 55.43 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 183,041 shares to 317,992 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) by 84,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,648 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

