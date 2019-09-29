Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $391,018

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 5,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 2,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Tru has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,415 shares. Ah Equity Prtnrs Iii Ltd Company has invested 3.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd reported 79,366 shares stake. Parkside Fin Bankshares And has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,926 shares. Permanens Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50 shares. 6.55 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,980 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 85,255 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sit Associate invested in 39,850 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.64% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22.50 million shares. West Oak Ltd Liability reported 0.35% stake. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 220,901 shares. Michigan-based Regal Advsrs has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

