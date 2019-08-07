Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Its Position; Opus Investment Management Decreased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Holding as Shares Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 24,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 25,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $506.22. About 345,702 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 4.14M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 33,884 shares to 282,274 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $284.25M for 53.63 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 481 shares. Girard Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 422 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 57 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 209,567 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Davis R M has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Navellier Associate reported 0.91% stake. Covington Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Putnam Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 3,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.07% or 210,764 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bahl & Gaynor reported 9,676 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Mgmt holds 13,389 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.25M shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs holds 0.04% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. 54,917 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). American Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 2,950 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 10,422 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 21,826 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 222,483 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 7,883 shares. 10,914 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel. Cibc Ww accumulated 477,896 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).