Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Boosted Its Stake; Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Its Csx (CSX) Holding by $9.24 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 4,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $502.3. About 708,557 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 106.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 124,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 242,270 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 117,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 6.01 million shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13,230 shares to 3,980 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 90,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,377 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 280,921 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 6,973 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 11,523 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 952,044 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested in 0.08% or 125,780 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 951,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.08% or 2,381 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 25,718 shares. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 2,802 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5.78 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 10,034 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Iowa National Bank invested in 4,415 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 0.36% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd accumulated 3,745 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.09% or 646 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 529 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management stated it has 37,684 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Co has 23,015 shares. Smith Salley Associate owns 1,728 shares. Tci Wealth has 208 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 351 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 1,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,463 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Aperio Group Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

