Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Pitcairn Company Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Its Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $290.22. About 149,289 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 771 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $495.11. About 56,154 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.45 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

