Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $304,950; Capital International Investors Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Decreased by $260.57 Million

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, up from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 21.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 22.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.83M, down from 43.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 6.65 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $341.95 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

