Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Navellier & Associates Has Cut Holding by $483,930; Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 10,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 11,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 31,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 838,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.93M, down from 870,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 34,189 shares to 197,519 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 19,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt stated it has 77,424 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.82 million shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt reported 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 2.14% or 238,006 shares. 3.77 million were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Mrj Capital reported 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 319,825 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested in 9,676 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hanseatic Services Incorporated holds 6.03% or 49,041 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,626 shares. First Business stated it has 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited holds 25,835 shares. M Kraus invested in 87,932 shares or 6.06% of the stock. 237,961 were accumulated by Eastern Comml Bank. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.61 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 23,736 shares to 28,436 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

