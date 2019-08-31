Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lowered Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 18,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 159,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 1.34 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares to 82,057 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 126 shares. 6,398 are held by Dupont Corporation. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 7,406 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 177,797 shares or 1% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1,669 shares stake. Weiss Multi invested in 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.15% or 2,291 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Atika Capital Mgmt has invested 2.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,816 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 6,139 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 392 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 2,276 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 15,454 shares to 405,384 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 91,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).