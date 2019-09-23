Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $741,460 as Market Value Rose; King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake as Share Price Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 11,044 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $528.65. About 237,194 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 3,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 177,999 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.84 million, down from 181,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $154.54. About 824,408 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares to 36,816 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent invested in 258,198 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,965 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 113,150 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 28,482 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 105 shares. Field Main National Bank invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 780 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.45 million shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 1,778 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cambridge reported 481 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 13,803 shares. 2,122 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. 1,335 are held by Lmr Llp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 123,037 shares in its portfolio. Asset One has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 201,797 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 770 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,450 shares. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Td Asset reported 243,308 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 103,064 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 551 shares. Guardian Management accumulated 13,868 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corporation Nj accumulated 6,075 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 5,386 shares. 44,723 are held by Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Kistler holds 122 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Company invested in 11,055 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank holds 309,397 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 43,402 shares to 140,893 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 9,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.27M for 19.61 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.