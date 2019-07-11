Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Its Holding; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Raised Stake by $62.85 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $492.23. About 205,423 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 205.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $536. About 391,885 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. 10 shares valued at $4,319 were bought by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11. $8.55M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were sold by Henderson Robert S.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares to 321,396 shares, valued at $560.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 5,180 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,285 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 158,987 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% or 34,968 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 530 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ameriprise Inc reported 59,537 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Company has invested 4.41% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 1,812 shares. Advent Corporation Ma holds 3.75% or 219,075 shares. 121 are held by Regions Financial Corporation. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 9,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 2,396 shares to 60,391 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was sold by Samath Jamie. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4.