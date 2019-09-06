Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Its Position; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Share Value Declined While Stadium Capital Management Upped Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 50,852 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 269,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.74 million, down from 271,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $507.71. About 269,891 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of stock. $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. Another trade for 12,700 shares valued at $140,880 was bought by Hogan Michael. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak. 4,258 shares were bought by St John Scott, worth $50,216. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Maroney Patrick.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Millennium accumulated 15,707 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 39,186 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0% or 26,125 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,188 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 297,122 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 91,258 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Pitcairn reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 43,874 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.19M shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $44.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 102,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.