Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $387,600 as Valuation Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $13.26 during the last trading session, reaching $504.74. About 153,559 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 224,675 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 53.47 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

