Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position; Third Point Stake in American Express Co (AXP) Lowered by $152.60 Million

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tap AI-Powered Medical Device Stocks as FDA Bolsters SaMD – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Company accumulated 105 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 1.28M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.06% or 360,204 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 71,968 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 9,629 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 65,364 shares. Counselors has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 103,695 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 344,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 6,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 30,172 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Llc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,557 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 2,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 849 shares to 1,864 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Voya Invest Management Lc has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 325,580 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 23,000 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 197,066 shares. Halsey Ct invested in 0.11% or 6,159 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Personal Fincl Services reported 150 shares. Swedbank has 0.51% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 980,810 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,556 shares. Shayne And Ltd Company holds 3.47% or 45,465 shares. Axa reported 696,829 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 157,129 shares.