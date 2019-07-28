Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $347,130 as Shares Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Archon Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 609 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,336 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.