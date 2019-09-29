Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.61 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Upped by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 78,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) by 99.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 6,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $533.73. About 432,883 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.54 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35,349 shares to 73,156 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 1,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Inc Ok holds 8,639 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 21,664 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 5,677 shares stake. First Long Island Ltd Liability owns 10,800 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Llc invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings, France-based fund reported 18,877 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company reported 76,931 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc accumulated 1,234 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 9,171 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 21,957 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 69,440 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 66,668 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 98,843 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.15% or 8,646 shares. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.06% or 8,823 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 35,664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa holds 59,942 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 222,485 shares. 301,274 are held by Van Eck Assoc. Acropolis Invest Management Llc holds 8,326 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 4,681 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Philadelphia Tru reported 67,704 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 351,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity holds 0.09% or 124,901 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,977 shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank & Tru holds 0.18% or 3,986 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,669 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,806 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).