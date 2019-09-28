Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 512 3.58 114.10M 10.01 51.90 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 2 -0.60 10.51M 5.10 0.54

Table 1 highlights Intuitive Surgical Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Intuitive Surgical Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intuitive Surgical Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 22,285,591.52% 17.8% 15.2% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 485,921,679.23% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intuitive Surgical Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$597.5 is Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. has stronger performance than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.