Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 521 15.12 N/A 10.01 51.90 Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 4.41 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2% Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.12 beta means Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1.71 beta and it is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Milestone Scientific Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$597.5 is Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of Milestone Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. has weaker performance than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Milestone Scientific Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.