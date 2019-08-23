Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Both Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 525 14.27 N/A 10.01 51.90 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.45 N/A 3.21 33.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Intuitive Surgical Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$603 is Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.53%. Competitively Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $119, with potential upside of 12.58%. The data provided earlier shows that Intuitive Surgical Inc. appears more favorable than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 83.8%. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. was less bullish than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.