Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Both Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 519 15.87 N/A 9.55 51.22 AtriCure Inc. 30 5.66 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta indicates that Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. AtriCure Inc. has a 0.29 beta and it is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are 5.4 and 4.8. Competitively, AtriCure Inc. has 4.4 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AtriCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is $604.43, with potential upside of 14.19%. AtriCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 20.99% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AtriCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intuitive Surgical Inc. and AtriCure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 94.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -1.32% -15.2% -8.31% -8.15% 4.92% 2.13% AtriCure Inc. -1.01% 7.22% -11.79% -10.23% 25.47% -3.89%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. had bullish trend while AtriCure Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats AtriCure Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.