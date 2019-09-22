Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Since Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 521 15.15 N/A 10.01 51.90 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.38 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. Its rival Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 12.49% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. with consensus target price of $597.5. Competitively Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 17.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alphatec Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Intuitive Surgical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.6% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. was less bullish than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.