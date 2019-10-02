Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) EPS Estimated At $2.36; THALES ORDINARY SHARES (THLEF) SI Decreased By 0.12%

THALES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THLEF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. THLEF’s SI was 84,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 84,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 211 days are for THALES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THLEF)’s short sellers to cover THLEF’s short positions. It closed at $116.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report $2.36 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $2.24 EPS. ISRG’s profit would be $272.00M giving it 56.00 P/E if the $2.36 EPS is correct. After having $2.67 EPS previously, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s analysts see -11.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $528.6. About 464,410 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 4,974 shares worth $2.65M on Tuesday, July 23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $60.92 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Among 2 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $586.67’s average target is 10.99% above currents $528.6 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14 are held by Valley National Advisers Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 10.22M shares. Spc Finance stated it has 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.03% stake. Paradigm Management owns 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.36% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 2,754 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westwood Il has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc reported 12,394 shares stake. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27 shares. 422,097 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Inc. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,778 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cypress Capital has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 599 shares. Texas Yale reported 525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for clients in the aerospace, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets. The company has market cap of $24.44 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence & Security. It has a 21.73 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft control systems; and electrical generation and conversion, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems, as well as offers air traffic management and maintenance services.

