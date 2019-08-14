Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Intuitive Surgical Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.80% 15.20% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Intuitive Surgical Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. N/A 526 51.90 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

$605.83 is the average target price of Intuitive Surgical Inc., with a potential upside of 20.67%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Intuitive Surgical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s competitors beat Intuitive Surgical Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.