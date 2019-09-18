Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Analysts See $2.36 EPS; ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC UNITED KIN (LOQPF) Shorts Decreased By 19.57%

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) had a decrease of 19.57% in short interest. LOQPF’s SI was 33,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.57% from 41,400 shares previously. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report $2.36 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $2.24 EPS. ISRG’s profit would be $272.00 million giving it 56.16 P/E if the $2.36 EPS is correct. After having $2.67 EPS previously, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s analysts see -11.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 618,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of $314.20 million. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission activities ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events. It has a 93.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers various solutions, such as accesso LoQueue, a virtual queuing solution; and accesso Passport ticketing suite, which provides streamlined ticketing point of sale, season pass processing, group sales, and access control services.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 12.70% above currents $530.17 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $61.10 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.