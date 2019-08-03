Intuitive Surgical (Call) (ISRG) Share Price Rose While Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased by $14.31 Million Its Stake; Air Lease (AL) Holder Gagnon Securities Has Increased Its Holding by $350,506 as Market Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (ISRG) by 83.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares to 275,099 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 740 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Davenport And Lc holds 12,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,194 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,452 shares. 2.05 million are owned by Ci. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 76,940 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hahn Capital Mgmt Lc reported 883,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl accumulated 22,571 shares. Cannell Peter B has 1.86% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5,478 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 25,783 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.18% or 138,700 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management Corporation holds 90 shares. Buckingham Asset owns 517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). City Holdings reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Tcw Grp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 36,579 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 390 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.58% or 9,355 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp reported 9,629 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.67M shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $446.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 580,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.44 million activity. The insider Myriam Curet sold 4,974 shares worth $2.65 million. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million.