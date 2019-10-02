Intuit (INTU) to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019; Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (STNE) Shorts Raised By 11.6%

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is expected to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Intuit Inc’s current price of $264.30 translates into 0.20% yield. Intuit Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $264.3. About 814,100 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE) had an increase of 11.6% in short interest. STNE’s SI was 13.15M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.6% from 11.78M shares previously. With 3.23M avg volume, 4 days are for Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE)’s short sellers to cover STNE’s short positions. The SI to Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare’s float is 15.03%. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 1.37M shares traded. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 15,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 487,005 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13 are held by Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei Investments reported 238,402 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.28 million shares. 1,600 were reported by First Bancorporation. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 21,080 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 2,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 855 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Glenmede Communications Na has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hyman Charles D holds 0.15% or 5,448 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Ltd Co has 0.64% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Suisse Ag owns 421,242 shares.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.46 billion. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 44.87 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 10.72% above currents $264.3 stock price. Intuit had 16 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12.

Among 5 analysts covering StoneCo Ltd. – Class A Common Share (NASDAQ:STNE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. StoneCo Ltd. – Class A Common Share has $3800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $31.80’s average target is -6.88% below currents $34.15 stock price. StoneCo Ltd. – Class A Common Share had 6 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan.

