Intuit (INTU) to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Raised By $403,596 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,485 shares to 132,759 valued at $23.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 2,601 shares and now owns 122,433 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Associate holds 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 106,515 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 26,068 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 419,063 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 14,600 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Llc owns 9,216 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested in 0.16% or 367,225 shares. Loews holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 80,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.23% stake. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Essex Services invested in 0.52% or 32,055 shares. Palouse Capital Management invested in 133,728 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd reported 4,184 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 15.88% above currents $63.43 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.13 billion. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 45.13 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 10.09% above currents $265.82 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

