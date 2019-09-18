Intuit (INTU) to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shorts Raised By 7.96%

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is expected to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Intuit Inc’s current price of $268.54 translates into 0.20% yield. Intuit Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $268.54. About 941,791 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It has a 3329.05 P/E ratio. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.84 billion. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 45.59 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 8.97% above currents $268.54 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, August 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Gru has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Transamerica Advisors invested in 4,452 shares or 0.25% of the stock. One Capital Llc owns 5,200 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 5,103 shares. Ghp Inv holds 23,274 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 1,251 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.03% or 5,488 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ftb Advsr reported 1,017 shares stake. Hbk Lp reported 3,398 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 4,458 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Bancorp stated it has 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).