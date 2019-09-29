Intuit (INTU) to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Among 5 analysts covering Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hewlett Packard has $1700 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.20’s average target is 1.33% above currents $15 stock price. Hewlett Packard had 12 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HPE in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Nomura. See Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is expected to pay $0.53 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Intuit Inc’s current price of $263.19 translates into 0.20% yield. Intuit Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 923,366 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 11.19% above currents $263.19 stock price. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.45 billion. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 44.68 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Limited has invested 4.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,517 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 9,879 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv reported 971,106 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.68% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Greenleaf has 6,306 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust owns 17,774 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,534 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 10,350 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 2.41 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 5,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth reported 795 shares. Gam Ag reported 3,268 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 830 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock increased 2.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 9.82M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 22/05/2018 – HP ENTERPRISE 2Q NET REV. $7.47B, EST. $7.40B; 16/03/2018 – HP Enterprise May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Consecutive Gain; 17/05/2018 – Pimlico Race Course Lights Up the 2018 Preakness Stakes Events With Aruba’s Wi-Fi; 19/04/2018 – HP INTEREST IN XEROX REVEALED IN LAWSUIT IN PROXY FILING; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 31/05/2018 – HP Enterprise at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Advisors Today; 27/03/2018 – HPE: HPE TO BUY CAPE NETWORKS – MARCH 27, 2018; 01/05/2018 – A win for prosecutors, if not Hewlett-Packard; 19/03/2018 – Micro Focus loans fall in secondary trading after poor results