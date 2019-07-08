Intuit (INTU) to pay $0.47 on Jul 18, 2019; Shorts at WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WLMIF) Raised By 17.23%

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is expected to pay $0.47 on Jul 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Intuit Inc’s current price of $270.54 translates into 0.17% yield. Intuit Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. May 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLMIF) had an increase of 17.23% in short interest. WLMIF’s SI was 4.23M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.23% from 3.61M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 42331 days are for WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLMIF)’s short sellers to cover WLMIF’s short positions. It closed at $2.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target in Friday, May 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $23900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $225 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $70.14 billion. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 49.4 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,649 were reported by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Van Strum Towne Inc reported 1,586 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Conning owns 6,435 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 204,447 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 42,970 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 4,891 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,386 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,316 shares. Eastern State Bank holds 85,206 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.3% or 678,111 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.26% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cap Investment Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1,748 shares.