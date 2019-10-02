Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose While Sands Capital Management Raised by $9.33 Million Its Position; As Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 19,780 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 164.49% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 35,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.37M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $258.35. About 164,510 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 5,625 shares to 56,657 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,008 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 89,639 shares. Cognios invested in 11,570 shares. 20,866 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.29% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridges Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 15,835 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 9,588 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,107 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 10,911 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 425,632 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Adirondack Trust invested in 161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 22,734 shares. New York-based Markston Interest Ltd has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,025 shares to 122,085 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 103,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.11M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.