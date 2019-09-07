Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose While Chilton Investment Co Cut Stake by $752,202; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Lifted Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 204,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.34 million, down from 206,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.18M shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 75,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,416 were reported by Tcw Grp. Td Asset has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 644,363 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Associated Banc reported 0.06% stake. Compton Capital Management Ri reported 6,631 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 551 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 70,661 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 351,280 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 2,374 were reported by Towercrest Capital Management. 3,552 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 10,818 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Shares for $2,350 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Saturday, August 31. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 50 shares worth $4,231. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $796. On Saturday, August 31 Cawley Timothy bought $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. McAvoy John also bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315 worth of stock or 51 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares to 131,524 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,758 shares, and cut its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 19,244 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 16,450 are held by Parsons Ri. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Limited reported 94,957 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 36,960 shares. Amp Capital Limited reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.85% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Heritage Wealth holds 180 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 4,460 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 15,981 shares. Jupiter Asset reported 102,492 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 345,917 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 30,725 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 12,108 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1,025 shares.