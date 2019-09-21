Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Lowered by $292.17 Million Its Stake; As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Rose, Holder Archon Capital Management Trimmed Position by $4.42 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 180,087 shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 34,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 billion, down from 35,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Art Advisors Llc holds 10,623 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 10,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 240,627 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.70 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 28 shares. 12,250 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. 102,728 were reported by Eam Invsts Lc. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bancorporation Of America De owns 14,458 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 581,120 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 445,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan, worth $51,180 on Monday, September 9. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

