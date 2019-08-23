Intuit (INTU) Stock Rating Maintained at Stifel Nicolaus; The $315.0000 Target Indicates 14.25% Potential; J.M. Smucker Company (the) New (SJM) Shorts Up By 23.68%

J.M. Smucker Company (the) New (NYSE:SJM) had an increase of 23.68% in short interest. SJM’s SI was 6.61 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.68% from 5.34M shares previously. With 812,700 avg volume, 8 days are for J.M. Smucker Company (the) New (NYSE:SJM)’s short sellers to cover SJM’s short positions. The SI to J.M. Smucker Company (the) New’s float is 5.99%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 609,073 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category

New York: In an analyst report issued on Friday morning, Stifel Nicolaus restate their “Buy” rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). They currently have a $315.0000 TP on the firm. Stifel Nicolaus’s target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 50.34 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Mariner stated it has 9,046 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 42,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 71,152 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 68,873 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 448,549 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowgrass Prns (Us) L P has 0.28% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 35,800 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Services holds 131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.23% or 1,785 shares. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 23,309 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 11,327 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 371,575 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -3.82% below currents $275.71 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target in Monday, March 25 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $275.71. About 1.56 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 26,918 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,522 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,000 shares. Pnc Financial Group invested in 202,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 57,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 16,040 shares. Sun Life holds 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 193 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund reported 2,262 shares stake. Cibc World reported 26,573 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 21,085 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.99 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.